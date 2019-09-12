comscore Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of India launch: Price, features
Samsung Galaxy M10s leak hints at ultra-wide camera, fast charging and more

Samsung Galaxy M10s is an improved version of the Galaxy M10. The upcoming device is likely to bring a bunch of improvements.

  • Updated: September 12, 2019 9:59 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 2

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Going by the number of leaks, it seems we are closing in on a Samsung Galaxy M10s launch. Now the upcoming device has appeared on the Android Enterprise listing, which gives us a glimpse at some of the key features. Additionally, an alleged user manual too has surfaced online revealing more details.

The latest Samsung Galaxy M10s leak reveals that it will flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, GSMArena reports. This is an improvement over the 6.2-inch LCD display on the Galaxy M10. The resolution however is likely to remain at HD+.

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset. It will also feature 3GB of RAM and run Android Pie-based OneUI. The benchmark listing showed the smartphone scoring 1,217 in single-core test, and 3,324 in multi-core test. The device is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. This is again an improvement over the 3,400mAh battery on the Galaxy M10.

The user manual also reveals that the upcoming Samsung device will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a wide-angle lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s however no word on the resolution yet. Other expected features include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and a triple card tray (for two SIMs and one microSD card).

There’s currently no word from Samsung on an exact Samsung Galaxy M10s launch date. But recent reports suggest that the device will launch with a price tag around Rs 10,000. In comparison, the Galaxy M10 launched earlier this year with prices starting from Rs 7,990. The device however got a price cut recently. The base model (2GB RAM+16GB storage) now costs Rs 6,990. The top model (3GB RAM+32GB storage) now costs Rs 7,990.

