The Samsung Galaxy M10s is currently available for as low as Rs 7,999 via the company’s e-shop. For the mentioned price, customers can get 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM. To recall, Samsung launched its budget Galaxy M10s smartphone for Rs 8,999 in India. Buyers can choose between two colors – Piano Black and Stone Blue. Besides, Amazon India is selling the Galaxy M10s for Rs 8,499, whereas Flipkart is offering it for Rs 9280.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications go, the Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a big 6.40-inch Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. The panel operates at HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7884 octa-core chipset, clocked at 1.6GHz. The internal memory mentioned above is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography sessions, the Galaxy M10s comes with a dual-camera setup. This consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for capturing selfies and video calls.

Making sure everything ticks, Samsung has also added a beefy 4,000mAh battery. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech. The security of the device is taken care of by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports the face unlock feature. On the software front, the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M10s ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Separately, a few Samsung phones recently received a price drop in India. Smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung has reportedly reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10s. This Samsung phone is now available for Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Samsung A10s is priced at Rs 9,999. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available for Rs 19,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Features Galaxy M10s Price 8999 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh