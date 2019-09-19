Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy M10 comparison

Since the beginning of this year, Samsung has announced a number of new Galaxy M devices in the Indian market. Yesterday, it added two new devices to the lineup – Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M10s. We have already covered how the new Galaxy M30s differs from the Galaxy M30. Now, it is time to look at the differences between the new Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy M10.

As per the announcement, the Galaxy M10s carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the variant with 32GB storage, and 3GB of RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Piano Black, and Stone Blue. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon India and Samsung India e-store on September 29 to make the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Galaxy M10: Display

The primary change that Samsung Galaxy M10s features when compared to the Galaxy M10 is the improved display. Galaxy M10s features a larger 6.4-inch display with Super AMOLED panel, HD+ display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy M10 came with a smaller 6.22-inch display with PLS TFT panel, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The larger display on the Galaxy M10s also reveals that the device is a bit taller than its predecessor.

Galaxy M10s: Chipset, RAM, and storage

Moving to other changes, the Samsung Galaxy M10s comes with a slightly upgraded processor. The Galaxy M10s features an Exynos 7884 octa-core chipset. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, featured an Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset. The new device also comes with an upgraded Mali-G71 MP2 GPU instead of the older Mali-T830 MP1.

Samsung has also upgraded the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage instead of 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Both the devices come a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage. One should also note that the Galaxy M10s comes in only one RAM and storage variant.

Connectivity, battery, and other changes

Samsung has made improvements in the new smartphone’s connectivity department. The Samsung Galaxy M10s features upgraded Bluetooth v5.0 along with the significant addition of USB Type-C port. To recollect, the Galaxy M10 came with Bluetooth v4.2 and microUSB port. The new device also comes with the addition of gyroscope and compass sensors with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Galaxy M10s also comes with upgrades to the battery department with a larger 4,000mAh Lithium-Ion battery. It also comes with support for 15W fast charging technology for improved charging times. In contrast, the M10 came with a 3,400mAh battery and no fast charging technology. Other changes include support for Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 8-megapixel camera sensor from 5-megapixel for selfies.

