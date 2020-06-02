Samsung today launched its latest budget phones in India, which are called Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. The handsets will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as online stores. Customers can get the budget devices via Samsung.com and e-commerce portals like Amazon.in and Flipkart starting today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 will go on sale today at 3:00PM today via Flipkart. Read on to find out everything about these phones.

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is being offered in two variants in India, and the base model’s price starts from Rs 10,999. This price for the 3GB RAM +32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The device is available in three colors, including blue, black, and violet. The Samsung Galaxy M01, on the other hand, price is set at Rs 8,999, which is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It will be sold in black, blue, and red color options.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy M11: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a Snapdragon 450 SoC, 6.4-inch HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It ships with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The device has an Infinity-O Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is the triple rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The latest Samsung phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The South Korean giant has also added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M01: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 ships with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It offers a compact 5.71-inch HD+ TFT, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery that doesn’t support fast charging. It has an Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The internal storage is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio. There is also a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung hasn’t added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.