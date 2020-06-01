comscore Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 to launch on June 2 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked
News

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked

News

This new information comes right before the launch of unannounced smartphones. Let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 here.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 10:34 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01

Smartphone giant Samsung is preparing to launch its latest budget smartphones, the Galaxy M11 and M01 in the coming hours. This new information comes right before the launch of unannounced smartphones. As per the report, the company is all set to launch the Galaxy M11 and M01 on June 2, 2020. The report also noted that the launch event will kick off at 12 PM. It is likely that the smartphone maker may simply publish the device listings online at 12 PM. However, the company may also decide to soft launch the devices with a press release or a pre-recorded announcement. Let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Samsung Galaxy M11 set to launch on June 2; details

According to a report from AndroidPure, we also likely know the specifications, design, and possible pricing of the devices. It is worth noting that Samsung has already launched the M11 in UAE a couple of weeks back. Digging deeper, the Galaxy M11 is expected to be a budget device while the M01 may be an entry-level smartphone. The Galaxy M11 will feature a punch-hole design for the selfie camera with a thick chin at the bottom. M01 is expected to feature a drop-notch design with an even larger chin below the screen. Now, let’s talk about the anticipated specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – May 29

The Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with HD+ resolution. It will run on an Octa-core SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging technology. M11 will feature a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. We will also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 and ample connectivity options. Also Read - Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders spotted online along with specs

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders spotted online along with specs

Moving to the Galaxy M01, we are likely to get a 5.71-inch TFT panel with HD+ resolution. The device will run on Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. M01 is reported to run on a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support. Other features include dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Similar to the first device, we will also get sufficient connectivity options. Samsung is likely to price the M01 at Rs 8,999 and M11 at 10,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage) and 12,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 10:34 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11
android 10
1.8GHz octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5
News
Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

Laptops

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11 in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11 in China

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

News

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 स्मार्टबैंड 11 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन 4 जून को सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन बिना पासवर्ड किसी भी WiFi नेटवर्क से होंगे कनेक्ट

Samsung Galaxy M01 और Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 2 जून को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5
News
Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro to launch on June 5
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2
Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

News

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness
Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

News

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos
Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

News

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability