Smartphone giant Samsung is preparing to launch its latest budget smartphones, the Galaxy M11 and M01 in the coming hours. This new information comes right before the launch of unannounced smartphones. As per the report, the company is all set to launch the Galaxy M11 and M01 on June 2, 2020. The report also noted that the launch event will kick off at 12 PM. It is likely that the smartphone maker may simply publish the device listings online at 12 PM. However, the company may also decide to soft launch the devices with a press release or a pre-recorded announcement. Let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

Samsung Galaxy M11 set to launch on June 2; details

According to a report from AndroidPure, we also likely know the specifications, design, and possible pricing of the devices. It is worth noting that Samsung has already launched the M11 in UAE a couple of weeks back. Digging deeper, the Galaxy M11 is expected to be a budget device while the M01 may be an entry-level smartphone. The Galaxy M11 will feature a punch-hole design for the selfie camera with a thick chin at the bottom. M01 is expected to feature a drop-notch design with an even larger chin below the screen. Now, let’s talk about the anticipated specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

The Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with HD+ resolution. It will run on an Octa-core SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging technology. M11 will feature a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. We will also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 and ample connectivity options. Also Read - Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

Moving to the Galaxy M01, we are likely to get a 5.71-inch TFT panel with HD+ resolution. The device will run on Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. M01 is reported to run on a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support. Other features include dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Similar to the first device, we will also get sufficient connectivity options. Samsung is likely to price the M01 at Rs 8,999 and M11 at 10,999 (3GB RAM+32GB storage) and 12,999 (4GB RAM+64GB storage).

