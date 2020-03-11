Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M31 a while ago as the successor to the M30s. However, it seems the brand is not yet done with the M series for the year. Samsung is reportedly launching a new Galaxy M11 smartphone too in the series.

The Galaxy M11 will likely become a budget-friendly, entry-level variant of the mid-range M series. The revelation comes from a listing spotted in the Google Play Console. The listing certifies that the smartphone is coming ‘soon’. The listing also reveals a picture of the Galaxy M11. The Samsung Galaxy M11 will feature a 720×1560 pixels screen along with a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper left side.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It will feature 3GB RAM and will have Android 10 out of the box. This will, of course, be skinned by Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was also certified by the Wi-Fi alliance back in January 2020. That certification had revealed that the budget phone would not support dual-band Wi-Fi. It will only support the 2.4GHz band. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to come in blue, black and violet colors.

To recall the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched on March 4, 2020, in India. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC and comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The Galaxy M31 also has a big 6,000mah battery with 15W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M31 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. This includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M31 starts at Rs 15,999 in India.