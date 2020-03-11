comscore Samsung Galaxy M11 entry-level device surfaces online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 entry-level M-series device surfaces online
News

Samsung Galaxy M11 entry-level M-series device surfaces online

News

The company will add the Samsung Galaxy M11 to the M series of devices that recently launched the Galaxy M31 in India.

  • Updated: March 11, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M31 a while ago as the successor to the M30s. However, it seems the brand is not yet done with the M series for the year. Samsung is reportedly launching a new Galaxy M11 smartphone too in the series.

Related Stories


The Galaxy M11 will likely become a budget-friendly, entry-level variant of the mid-range M series. The revelation comes from a listing spotted in the Google Play Console. The listing certifies that the smartphone is coming ‘soon’. The listing also reveals a picture of the Galaxy M11. The Samsung Galaxy M11 will feature a 720×1560 pixels screen along with a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper left side.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It will feature 3GB RAM and will have Android 10 out of the box. This will, of course, be skinned by Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was also certified by the Wi-Fi alliance back in January 2020. That certification had revealed that the budget phone would not support dual-band Wi-Fi. It will only support the 2.4GHz band. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to come in blue, black and violet colors.

To recall the Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched on March 4, 2020, in India. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC and comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The Galaxy M31 also has a big 6,000mah battery with 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M31 features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. This includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M31 starts at Rs 15,999 in India.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 10:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 11, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today
News
Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today
Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity

News

Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity

Google Pixel 4a appears in hands-on review ahead of launch

News

Google Pixel 4a appears in hands-on review ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to launch towards the end of March

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to launch towards the end of March

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online
Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity

News

Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity
Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Review

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Asus starts rolling out Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone 2

News

Asus starts rolling out Android 10 update for Asus ROG Phone 2

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सामनेे आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Infinix Hot 8 में है 5000mAh बैटरी, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल में महज इस कीमत में खरीदें

Realme 6 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट पर इस कीमत और ऑफर्स के साथ सेल पर आएगा

AnTuTu ने फरवरी 2020 के टॉप 10 पावरफुल एंड्रॉइड स्मार्टफोन की लिस्ट जारी की, देखें कौन है सबसे ज्यादा पावरफुल

iPhone 12 Pro में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 4,440mAh बैटरी

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online
News
Samsung Galaxy M11 spotted online
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

News

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump
Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today

News

Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today
Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo V19 goes official with Snapdragon 675, 4,500mAh battery
Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity

News

Unofficial WhatsApp apps rise in popularity