Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm

Two new Samsung phones will go on sale in India today. These are the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. The recently launched M-series phones will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart. The budget-oriented smartphones were launched on June 2 and went on for the first sale on the same day. The Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are options users could consider if they are looking to buy a new budget smartphone. Here are the price, specifications, and other details of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy M11: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a Snapdragon 450 SoC, 6.4-inch HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It ships with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The device has an Infinity-O Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The latest Samsung phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The brand has also added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front of the Samsung Galaxy M11 is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M01: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 ships with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It offers a compact 5.71-inch HD+ TFT, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery that doesn’t support fast charging. It has an Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The internal storage is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio. There is also a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung hasn’t added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

In terms of camera optics, there is a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies on the Samsung Galaxy M01, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M11 has two variants. The 3GB/32GB variant will cost Rs 10,999. The 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The phone is available in three colors. These are blue, black, and violet. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01 has just one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available in black, blue, and red color variants.

