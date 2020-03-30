comscore Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M11 launched with 5,000 battery, triple rear cameras: Check full specifications

Some of the top features of the new Samsung Galaxy M series phone are 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 2:13 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M21 device with a 6,000mAh battery. Now, Samsung has quietly launched Galaxy M11, and the smartphone is listed on the company’s UAE website. Some of the top features of the new Samsung Galaxy M series phone are 6.4-inch display, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more. Read on to know more about the handset.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications and other details

The company hasn’t yet revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy M11. But, we do know that the new Samsung Galaxy M11 will be available for purchase via both online and brick and mortar stores in the country. At the moment, it is unknown whether the handset will make its way to other markets too. The budget device is being offered in three colors, including Blue, Violet, and Black.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch LCD display, which operates at HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design, as is the trend these days. The cut out is placed in the top left corner of the phone, which houses the selfie camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

At the back of the phone, you will find three cameras. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with a 115-degrees field of view. It is assisted by a depth sensor using which one will be able to take portrait shots. The device can record 1080p videos at 30fps. Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset, but has confirmed that the Galaxy M11 packs an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz.

The new Samsung phone will be available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. The brand has added a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M11 doesn’t offer support for NFC and features a USB-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n at 2.4 GHz, 3.5 mm headphone jack and more. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 2:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 2:13 PM IST

