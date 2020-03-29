comscore Samsung Galaxy M11 renders spotted online along with specs
Samsung Galaxy M11 renders spotted online along with specs

The Galaxy M11 will likely become a budget-friendly, entry-level variant of the mid-range M series.

The last M series smartphone Samsung launched is the Galaxy M31 which is the successor to the M30s. However, it seems the brand is not yet done with the M series for the year. Samsung is reportedly launching a new Galaxy M11 smartphone too in the series. The Galaxy M11 will likely become a budget-friendly, entry-level variant of the mid-range M series. The revelation first came from a listing spotted in the Google Play Console. The listing certifies that the smartphone is coming ‘soon’. The listing also revealed a picture of the Galaxy M11.

And now new leaks from the website YtechB, reveals the renders of the device and its specs. The Galaxy M11 is set to feature a punch hole camera on the front. This is located on the top left corner of the device. On the back if features a triple camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor. The display also has a noticeable chin on the front. It is set to be available in three different colors, Black, Purple, and Sky Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M11: Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is touted to feature a 720×1560 pixels screen along with a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper left side. The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. It will feature 3GB RAM and will have Android 10 out of the box. This will, of course, be skinned by Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M11 entry-level M-series device surfaces online

Samsung Galaxy M11 entry-level M-series device surfaces online

The Samsung Galaxy M11 was also certified by the Wi-Fi alliance back in January 2020. That certification had revealed that the budget phone would not support dual-band Wi-Fi. It will only support the 2.4GHz band. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to come in blue, black and violet colors. The Galaxy M11 is set to feature a triple-rear camera setup. It will have a 13-megapixel main camera (f/1.8), 5-megapixel Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2), and 2-megapixel depth camera (f/2.4). On the front it has a 8-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

As for other features, it includes a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It is also set to have Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone port, and Bluetooth v4.2. Alongside a fingerprint sensor it will also feature face-unlock feature.

