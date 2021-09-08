Bad news! Samsung hikes price of two popular budget smartphones in India

Samsung has increased price of two of its popular and affordable smartphones including the Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 in India on Tuesday. As per a report coming from 91Mobiles, the price of these models has been increased by Rs 500. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G shows up on certification websites, launch could happen soon

The new price of the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 has been effective beginning September 7 across offline and online stores. Also Read - Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Samsung Galaxy M12 new price in India

All variants of the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 have received the price cut in the country. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant of the Galaxy M12 is now available at a price of Rs 11,499, up from the original retail price of Rs 10,999. The Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched in India earlier this year with some powerful set of specifications including a 6.5-inch display, Exynos 850 processor, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a massive 6000mAh battery and more. Also Read - Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Samsung Galaxy F12 new price in India

The Galaxy F12 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now available at a higher price of Rs 11,499, up from retail price of Rs 10,999. The price of top-end model of the Samsung smartphone with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is now available at Rs 12,499. As already mentioned, the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 are reflected on both online and offline stores.

Realme and Redmi phones get expensive

Alongside Samsung, some other smartphone companies including Realme, Redmi have increased prices of some of its popular smartphones. Very recently, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme hiked prices of five phones by Rs 1500 in India including the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G, the Realme C11 (2021), the Realme C21, and the Realme C25s. Redmi also increased price of some of the popular phones recently including the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9i, the Redmi 9 Power, the Redmi Note 10T and the Redmi Note 10S.