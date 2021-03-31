Both the phones stand almost at par when it comes to the camera department, at least on paper. The Samsung Galaxy M12 includes a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter inside of a water-drop notch. The Redmi Note 10 features a quad-camera system including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.

There are several options available in the budget smartphone segment in India. Two of the newest additions in the under Rs 12,000 price segment are the Redmi Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy M12. The Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 11,999 in India while the Galaxy M12 is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The Redmi phone is powered by Snapdragon 678 SoC while the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes packed with Exynos 850 chipset. The latter sports a bigger battery when compared to the new Redmi Note. Today, let’s compare the two budget phones head-to-head and find out which is a better value for money for you. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones to buy in India under Rs 12,000 in March 2021: Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 30A