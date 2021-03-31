Both the phones stand almost at par when it comes to the camera department, at least on paper. The Samsung Galaxy M12 includes a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter inside of a water-drop notch. The Redmi Note 10 features a quad-camera system including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.
There are several options available in the budget smartphone segment in India. Two of the newest additions in the under Rs 12,000 price segment are the Redmi Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy M12. The Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 11,999 in India while the Galaxy M12 is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The Redmi phone is powered by Snapdragon 678 SoC while the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes packed with Exynos 850 chipset. The latter sports a bigger battery when compared to the new Redmi Note. Today, let’s compare the two budget phones head-to-head and find out which is a better value for money for you. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones to buy in India under Rs 12,000 in March 2021: Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 30A
Both budget smartphones are built well for the price they come for. However, the Samsung phone feels slightly bulky in comparison. The Redmi Note 10 is a compact smartphone and very easy to use with one hand. It also feels super light despite the big battery inside. In my opinion, the Note 10 looks premium for the price tag of Rs 11,999 while the Samsung phone looks like any other budget device available in India right now.
The Redmi Note 10 looks promising in this department. It comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer on top. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M12 includes a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Both the phones stand almost at par when it comes to the camera department, at least on paper. The Samsung Galaxy M12 includes a quad-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter inside of a water-drop notch. The Redmi Note 10 features a quad-camera system including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.
On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3 out-of-the-box. The Samsung phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery while the Redmi phone includes a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two variants: 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage at Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,499. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM +64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage, respectively.