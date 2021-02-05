comscore Samsung Galaxy M12 budget phone specs leaked: See what's in store
Samsung Galaxy M12 budget phone specs leaked: See what could be in store

Samsung is soon to launch the new Galaxy M12 budget smartphone and before the launch, we have new information leaked about it.

There are no solid leaks or reports about the pricing or availability status of the phone as of now. (Image: OnLeaks/Voice)

Samsung is slated to launch a new budget smartphone in its Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M12 soon. The smartphone is also expected to make its entry in India as it has received the BIS certification. Also Read - Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update just as Galaxy A52 leaks start intensifying

Before the official launch takes place, a bunch of details regarding the Galaxy M12 have been leaked, giving us an idea as to how the phone will be like. Adding to the rumor thread, we now have new leaked details that hint how the Galaxy M12 cameras would be like. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Will this be a reworked Galaxy M51 with Exynos 9825 chip?

Galaxy M12 camera and more details leaked

As per a new report by TechnikNews, the Galaxy M12 is expected to get three rear cameras. The main camera (with S5KGM2 Samsung sensor) will stand at 48-megapixel. In addition, there will a 13-megapixel HI1336 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new images

However, we are not sure if this is true as the smartphone was previously rumored to get quad rear cameras. The front camera is expected to be rated at 8-megapixel.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Image: @OnLeaks/Voice

As for the other specs, it has been revealed that the smartphone is expected to get a 6.5-inch TFT LCD HD+ display and could be powered by an Exynos 850 processor. The phone is likely to get three RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB.

As for the battery, the device could get a 6,000mAh battery and run Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, which seems like a pretty good addition to the device. Additionally, there could be room for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power on/off button.

Past rumors also suggest that the Galaxy M12 could be named the Galaxy F12. It was previously spotted on Samsung India’s landing page, which also hinted that it will arrive in India pretty soon. While pricing isn’t known, the Galaxy M12 could come under Rs 20,000.

However, we still don’t have a concrete launch date. We will update you once we get access to more information on this. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 5:07 PM IST

Best Sellers