Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

Samsung has been in the rumor mill for its upcoming Galaxy S10 family and Galaxy M Series. As the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch its Galaxy M line up on January 28, the design and key specifications of the device have been revealed on Amazon India.

Amazon India has dedicated a page to Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy M Series. This also confirms that the device will be Amazon exclusive. Backing the rumors, the listing suggests that the phone will house a massive battery and notched display. The Galaxy M20 is expected to house a massive 5,000mAh battery, identical to the Galaxy A9 Pro, as per several reports.

The listing confirms the design of the smartphone with a V-shape notched display, similar to what we have seen on the Oppo F9 Pro, housing a selfie camera. With an Infinity display, the device will feature minimal bezels. The page also confirms the presence of dual rear camera setup, and one of the images reveal the handset will offer a USB Type-C port, supporting 3X fast charging. The rear camera system will be assisted by a LED flash. It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The page only shows the main highlight of the phone and doesn’t reveal the specifications in detail. However, several leaks and rumors claim that the Galaxy M20 could pack a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It could house an Exynos 7885 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It is said to feature a combination of 13-megapixel+5-megapixel dual camera setup with an f/1.9 and f/2.2 aperture, respectively. It will run the old Android 8.1 Oreo, but is expected to offer the Android Pie OS soon after launch.