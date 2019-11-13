Samsung Galaxy M20 and M30 Android 10 update already in works

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung is working on the Android 10 upgrade for its devices. Samsung is already beta testing the Android 10-based update for a number of flagship devices including the Note 10 series. Other flagship devices include the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Note 9 series, and more. However, a new report stated Samsung has also started working on an Android 10-based update for its budget Galaxy M lineup. Taking a closer look, the company seems to be working on the update go the Galaxy M20 and M30 devices.

Samsung Galaxy M20, M30 Android 10 update details

A report from SamMobile was the first to share this information. Working on upgrades for its budget lineup ahead of the flagship series is somewhat out of line for Samsung. The report likely speculates that the popularity of Galaxy M20 and M30 pushed the company to start work on the update. We are not aware of the exact sale numbers for both the devices. As per the information, both the devices have received Wi-Fi alliance certification. The certification confirmed the presence of an Android 10-based test firmware version on both the devices. For context, the M20 featured version M205FDDU3CSK3 and M30 featured version M305FDDU2CSK3.

It is worth noting that both the devices have already received a major Android version upgrade in the past. This makes the news about Android 10-based upgrade quire impressive. The report also noted that the presence of test firmware hints that budget and mid-range devices may get Android 10 early.

Traditionally, such devices get the newer Android version about nine to twelve months after the release. As noted in the report, work on a second major Android version upgrade about budget devices is also quite uncommon. The company is likely to roll out the Android 10-based update about both the devices sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Specifications

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M20 Price 9999 9999 Chipset Exynos 7904 Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 8MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh