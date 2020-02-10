Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy M20 smartphone globally. The update brings in the latest Android 10-based OneUI OS along with January 2020 security patch to the device. The Samsung Galaxy M20 Android 10 update bumps up the software build number to M205FNEEU3CTA3 / M205GDXU3CSL5 / M205FDDU3CSL5 / M205MUBU3CSL6 depending on the region.

Its firmware size is about 3.09GB and is rolling out to every user globally. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Samsung Galaxy M20 units. Users will receive a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings > System > Software updates > Download and install.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

As per the changelog, the update features a new Trash recovery for Contacts, which lets users recover accidentally deleted contact within 15 days, RPRNA reports. The January 2020 security patch with the update additionally fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

The OneUI 2.0 custom skin UI with the update will include changes in the overall UI design. It also brings dark mode, updated app icons and system colors, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone add a smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M20 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 flaunts a 6.3-inch PLS TFT screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has an Exynos 7904 SoC with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M20 supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Price 9999 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

