Samsung Galaxy M20 gets second software update before it goes on sale today

Late last month, Samsung unveiled the new M-series smartphones in India – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 as an online exclusive. Both devices go on sale starting today via Amazon India at 12:00PM. Now, ahead of the sale, Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy M20, and sadly it is still Android Oreo. It brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

The software weighs 68MB is size, is available as an OTA (over-the-air), and carries software version M205FDDU1ASAF, SamMobile reports. The update includes January 2019 security patch, along with new / enhanced features, but Samsung hasn’t mentioned about these features in the changelog.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M20 price, specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990, whereas the top variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at 12,990. The M20 comes with a 6.3-inch display with Infinity-V notch and FHD+ display resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage.

In the photography department, there is a dual camera setup on the back – a primary camera sporting a 13-megapixel sensor with regular lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a super wide lens. Up front is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. M20 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port and Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI 9.5 out of the box.

Regular connectivity options are included such as Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5-mm audio socket, VoLTE 4G-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, and FM radio. The smartphone also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.