Samsung Galaxy M20 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers, features

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy M10 has become available via open sale.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 9:16 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 4

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M20 is all set to go on sale today. This is another round of flash sales since the smartphone was launched earlier this month. It is worth noting that the more affordable Galaxy M10 has become available via open sales.

Samsung Galaxy M20 prices, offers

The Galaxy M20 will be available today in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990, while the top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,990. The smartphone will be going on sale at 12:00PM today, and it will be available via Amazon India and Samsung’s own online e-store. There are a couple of offers that buyers can take advantage of. These include no-cost EMIs up to six months, total damage protection at Rs 1,199, and savings worth Rs 3,110 for Reliance Jio users.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M20 sports a 6.3-inch display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. The device’s highlight though is the massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front. Security features include a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

4.6

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
