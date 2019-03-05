Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

Samsung’s online-only Galaxy M20 will be up for another sale today at 12:00PM. The smartphone will be available through flash sale today on Amazon India and Samsung‘s online e-store. Samsung announced the new Galaxy M series smartphones, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in January, and since then these were made available through flash sales. However, Samsung recently started selling the affordable Galaxy M10 via open sale.

In terms of pricing, Samsung Galaxy M20 has been priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which will cost you Rs 12,990. Both smartphones come with Samsung’s Infinity-V display and feature dual-rear camera setup. You can read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy M20 for an informed purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.