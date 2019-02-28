Samsung Galaxy M20 to go on sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series has created quite the buzz since its launch earlier this month. The company initially launched the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, and followed them up by launching the Galaxy M30 yesterday. While the new smartphone will be going on sale next month, the Galaxy M20 will be available today. Read on to find out all the details.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price, offers

Samsung‘s Galaxy M20 will be available in two variants for buyers. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 10,990. The top model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,990. The smartphone will be available via Amazon India, and Samsung’s online e-store starting at 12:00PM. There are a couple of offers that buyers can take advantage of. These include no-cost EMIs up to six months, total damage protection at Rs 1,199, and savings worth Rs 3,110 for Reliance Jio users.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications, features

To quickly recap, the Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch (2340×1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an Exynos 7904 chipset under the hood. Making sure everything ticks is a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper up front. Security features include a fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

As mentioned above, Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series now boasts three smartphones. There is the affordable Galaxy M10 with prices starting from Rs 7,990 that is now available via open sale. Yesterday, the company launched the new Galaxy M30 smartphone with prices starting from Rs 14,990. It will be available for buyers in India, starting from March 7.