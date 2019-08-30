Samsung seems to be rolling out updates to two of its smartphones. The smartphones in question are the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. These are incremental updates that bring in the latest security patch and a couple of new features. Read on to find out everything about the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 update.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update details

As per SamMobile, the update for the Galaxy M30 is rolling out to users in India. The update for Galaxy M20, on the other hand, is rolling out to users in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The updates take the Galaxy M20’s software version to M205GDXS2BSH2, and the Galaxy M30’s to M305FDDU1BSF2. As mentioned, the updates bring August 2019 Android security patch to both smartphones. This patch fixes 17 vulnerabilities that affect Samsung devices, and seven vulnerabilities that affect the Android OS. Details are a bit scarce on what other features come to the Galaxy M20. As for the Galaxy M30, there stability and performance updates to the cameras and the system.

As is the norm, the updates are rolling out in phases. It should reach all units in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings -> Software update to manually check for the update.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M30 Price 10990 14990 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Exynos 7904 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh