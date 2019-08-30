comscore Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out to users
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out with latest security patch and more

These updates a couple of days after a similar update was rolled out the Galaxy M40. The smartphone too got the latest security patch, and a few new features and improvements.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung seems to be rolling out updates to two of its smartphones. The smartphones in question are the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30. These are incremental updates that bring in the latest security patch and a couple of new features. Read on to find out everything about the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 update.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update details

As per SamMobile, the update for the Galaxy M30 is rolling out to users in India. The update for Galaxy M20, on the other hand, is rolling out to users in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The updates take the Galaxy M20’s software version to M205GDXS2BSH2, and the Galaxy M30’s to M305FDDU1BSF2. As mentioned, the updates bring August 2019 Android security patch to both smartphones. This patch fixes 17 vulnerabilities that affect Samsung devices, and seven vulnerabilities that affect the Android OS. Details are a bit scarce on what other features come to the Galaxy M20. As for the Galaxy M30, there stability and performance updates to the cameras and the system.

As is the norm, the updates are rolling out in phases. It should reach all units in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings -> Software update to manually check for the update.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M30
Price 10990 14990
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Exynos 7904
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

