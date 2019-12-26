comscore Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update
  Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India
Samsung Galaxy M20 gets a new Android 10-based software update in India

Samsung has pushed a second Android 10-based software update for the Galaxy M20.

  Published: December 26, 2019 2:50 PM IST
Samsung recently released the Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. Now, the company has pushed a second Android 10-based software update for the Galaxy M20. The latest update bumps up the version number to M205FDDU3CSL5, and is currently available for those users who are based in India.

At the moment, it is unclear what the latest Galaxy M20 update offers as Samsung hasn’t provided a changelog. As per the company’s community forums, a few Samsung Galaxy M20 owners were facing an issue after downloading the first Android 10 update. Users have complained about reduced performance on Android 10. The new update might solve this issue.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users in India should be receiving the OTA update notification soon. Alternatively, you can also manually check for the latest Android 10 update by heading over to the Settings section. You then need to tap on the Download and install option, which you will find under the Software Update menu. Sammobile was the first one to report about this software update.

Besides, the brand’s Android 10 update road map hints that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy A30 will get Android 10 in the month of January. Now that the Galaxy Note 10 series has already started receiving the Android 10 update, we might see other Samsung phones join the update cycle in the coming days. Samsung is likely to take a break and focus on the Galaxy S11 series launch in February. Coming back, it will roll out the update to Galaxy M40 in March.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20
Price 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh
