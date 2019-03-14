Samsung Galaxy M20 goes on open sale from today: Price, specifications and more

Samsung’s online-only Galaxy M20 will now be available through open sale in India starting today. The company has put up the information on Twitter noting the Samsung Galaxy M20 can now be purchased on Amazon India and Samsung’s online store. Samsung announced the new Galaxy M series smartphones, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, in January, and these were made available through flash sales. The Galaxy M10 has already gone on open sale last month, and now Galaxy M20 will be available for purchase at anytime.

In terms of pricing, Samsung Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which will cost you Rs 12,990. The smartphone comes with Samsung’s Infinity-V display and features dual-rear camera setup. You can read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy M20 for an informed purchase.

Galaxy M20 comes with a 16cm (6.3”) Infinity V Display, massive 5000mAh Battery with 3X Fast Charge, amazing Ultra Wide Dual Camera and more. Click here to buy now: https://t.co/ltGMSDP73R#IMPOWERD #SamsungM20 pic.twitter.com/KPgyCPmq55 — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) March 13, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M20: specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.