Samsung Galaxy M20 live images and specifications leak; reveal waterdrop notch

Samsung Galaxy M20 has already been certified by Bluetooth SIG, which revealed that it will come with Bluetooth 5.0.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 8:55 PM IST
Image credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M20, the upcoming smartphone from the unannounced Galaxy M lineup, has leaked out on the internet. Details about the device have already leaked out in the past, but this latest round of leaks includes real-world images along with the FCC listing that reveals the internals of the device. Taking a closer look at the images, it looks like the device will come with a waterdrop notch, something that Samsung calls as Infinity-V design. The company is expected to launch the device in select markets across the globe including India this month.

According to the images, initially posted by 91Mobiles, it looks like Galaxy M20 will come with a screen with rounded edges and the bottom bezel will be slightly thinner than what we saw in the Galaxy Note 9. Towards the top of the device is the V-shaped notch, and it looks like the company has packed the front camera, speaker and a breathing LED strip. The report added that the Galaxy M10 will come with a similar design to what we will get in the M20. The only difference in the design of the M10 from the M20 will be that the former will be slightly thicker and bulkier.

Taking a look at the back, the Galaxy M20 will sport a vertically mounted dual-camera setup on the top-left corner of the device. It will also come with a small LED flash module at the bottom of the camera setup, and Samsung has also added a fingerprint scanner. In addition to the real-world images, FCC listing also surfaced online hinting at possible specifications of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

The device is likely to come with a 6.13-inch display along with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and a dual camera setup on the back that packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. This report by Nashville Chatter comes right after it was revealed that the device may come with a 5,000mAh battery. It will also come with 3GB RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. The device has already been certified by Bluetooth SIG, which revealed that the device will come with Bluetooth 5.0 while running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 8:55 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Xolo ने महज 4,000 रुपये में लॉन्च किया यह स्मार्टफोन, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

एयरटेल ने 1 लाख से अधिक यूजर्स को अपने साथ जोड़ा

Honor 8A dewdrop नॉच और ड्यूल टोन ग्लास डिजाइन के साथ 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor 10 Lite जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने पेश किया 76 रुपये का रिचार्ज प्लान, कॉल के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

