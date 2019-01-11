Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on India support page ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy M20 has been in the rumor mill for a quite some time now and now, the device has been spotted listed on Samsung‘s official support page. Earlier this month, the forthcoming Galaxy M10 had gone live on the same page and now, the Galaxy M20. From what we know so far, the Galaxy M-series smartphones are set to launch in India by end of January.

However, the page doesn’t provide any details regarding the specifications of these devices. The mid-range Galaxy M20 is rumored to be priced around the Rs 15,000 bracket, while the Galaxy M10 could cost Rs 10,000. Rumors are rife that the handset could feature a 6.13-inch Infinity-V display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to feature the funky waterdrop style notch.

The smartphone is speculated to feature dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel. It could also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and rear camera setup are expected to offer several AI-powered features, that we have witnessed on the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung could stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is said to house Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7904 chipset aided by 3GB of RAM.

The Galaxy M line-up is likely to ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. However, we expect the device to run the latest Android Pie. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphones and these are just rumors, which is why users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. In addition, the Galaxy M Series has already made an appearance on the Chinese Certification sites.