Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

This new update for Samsung Galaxy M20 comes right after Samsung rolled out its first software update for its Galaxy S10 lineup.

  Published: March 1, 2019 5:51 PM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung has just announced a new update for its Galaxy M20 users in the market. As part of the new update, Galaxy M20 devices are getting the latest March 2019 Android security patch along with a number of bug fixes. The size of the update is about 367.94MB, it brings the software version of the device to M205FDDU1ASB4, M205FODM1ASB4 or M205FDDU1ASB4 depending on the model of the device. Considering the software update track record of Samsung, this update comes as a surprise and rare occurrence.

According to SamMobile, this update also brings stability improvements to the camera on the Galaxy M20. The changelog also states that the “security” of the “device has been improved” though it is not clear if the company is referring to the Android security patch or some additional fixes for the device. The update also comes with stability updates for the device along with performance improvements. In addition to all these improvements, the update also comes with new bloatware as Samsung is also rolling out the Amazon Shopping app to Galaxy M20. Though, according to the report, the app can be completely removed from the device after the update.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy M20 user, and you have not received a notification then you should head to the “Software update” section in the “Settings” app and tap on the “Download updates manually” option to check for the update yourself. In case you still can’t see the update then don’t worry as the update is likely to reach your device in coming days. The delay in the rollout for the update is likely because of the staged process that Samsung opts for while launching new software updates.

This new update comes right after Samsung rolled out its first software update for its Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. As a part of the update, the company is rolling out February 2019 Android security patch to the devices. The update also brings improvements to the camera and operating system. The update also comes days after the company launched four new devices in India including the Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

4.8

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  Published Date: March 1, 2019 5:51 PM IST

