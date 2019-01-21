Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life leaked image confirms dual-rear cameras, fingerprint sensor

Ahead of the official launch in India on January 28, an image of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy M20 has been leaked online. The alleged real-life image via Mysmartprice showcases the back of upcoming Galaxy M20 revealing a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back design appears to be same glass-like finish seen on recently launched Galaxy J4+, J6+.

The new Galaxy M-series is anticipated to replace the existing Galaxy J-series and On-series smartphones. According to reports, Samsung will launch only two models – Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – to start with. These will feature a fresh new design with the company’s latest Infinity-U displays.

These devices are likely to rival the segment where Chinese vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor operate. Last week, we learned that the Galaxy M10 will start at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There will be one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is likely to be priced around Rs 9,490.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will start at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, whereas the higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could set you back by Rs 12,990. Both smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M20 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 will be powered by a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Just like the M10, the M20 is also expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, but it is expected to be of full HD+ resolution. In the photography department, the Galaxy M20 is also set to come with dual rear cameras, out of which one will likely be a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M20 could also run Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box. To keep things ticking, the Galaxy M20 will be Samsung’s first affordable smartphone to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. But there is no word on whether or not it will support fast charging.