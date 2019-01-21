comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life leaked image confirms dual-rear cameras, fingerprint sensor
News

Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life leaked image confirms dual-rear cameras, fingerprint sensor

News

First Galaxy M series smartphones will be launched in India at an event on January 28.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 2:17 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18-1

Ahead of the official launch in India on January 28, an image of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy M20 has been leaked online. The alleged real-life image via Mysmartprice showcases the back of upcoming Galaxy M20 revealing a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back design appears to be same glass-like finish seen on recently launched Galaxy J4+, J6+.

The new Galaxy M-series is anticipated to replace the existing Galaxy J-series and On-series smartphones. According to reports, Samsung will launch only two models – Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – to start with. These will feature a fresh new design with the company’s latest Infinity-U displays.

10 new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones may launch in the next 6 months: Report

Also Read

10 new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones may launch in the next 6 months: Report

These devices are likely to rival the segment where Chinese vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor operate. Last week, we learned that the Galaxy M10 will start at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There will be one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is likely to be priced around Rs 9,490.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will start at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, whereas the higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could set you back by Rs 12,990. Both smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M20 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 will be powered by a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Just like the M10, the M20 is also expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, but it is expected to be of full HD+ resolution. In the photography department, the Galaxy M20 is also set to come with dual rear cameras, out of which one will likely be a wide-angle lens.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

The Galaxy M20 could also run Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box. To keep things ticking, the Galaxy M20 will be Samsung’s first affordable smartphone to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. But there is no word on whether or not it will support fast charging.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7872 hexa-core
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 2:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Pie update could soon roll out
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10+ renders with cases leaked online
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Here's how you can turn off voice chat and mute mic in PUBG Mobile

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month

Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India

Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report

Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month

News

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month
Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India

News

Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India
Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report

News

Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report
Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked
Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Pie update could soon roll out

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Pie update could soon roll out

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 की तस्वीर ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Vivo V11 के लिए जल्द रिलीज हो सकता है एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई, बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, छह महीनों तक कीजिए अनलिमिटेड कॉल

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, मिला लेटेस्ट सिक्योरिटी पैच

News

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month
News
Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month
Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India

News

Samsung announces Exynos 7 Series 7904 SoC in India
Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report

News

Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report
Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 real-life image leaked
Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark