Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery; launch expected in select markets initially

We have been hearing a lot about the upcoming entry-level Galaxy M series for the past couple of months – a new series which is expected to succeed the Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy C series phones from Samsung. Now a new leak has popped up on the web claiming that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M20 in select markets and the handset will include a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a report by All About Samsung (via GSMArena), Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M20 first and not the other rumored Galaxy M10. The device is said to carry 5,000mAh battery along with Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB of RAM and a standard Infinity display with a 6.0-inch screen size.

The alleged Samsung Galaxy M20 is said to hit UK, Germany, France, Poland and Scandinavia to start with, and we also expect the same to launch in India later since the production has reportedly commenced in Samsung’s Noida factory.

Recently, the alleged Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 were spotted on a benchmarking website. The Galaxy M lineup will feature LCD displays instead of AMOLED, and will carry support for dual-SIM connectivity.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look / Hands-on

As per the listing, the M20 will be coming with an Infinity display but with a notch (Infinity-U notch), which will be a first for Samsung. Also, the handset is said to carry 3GB RAM with two storage options of 32GB and 64GB. Other than that the smartphone has been tipped to include Exynos 7885 SoC from Samsung.