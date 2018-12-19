comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery; launch expected in select markets initially
News

Samsung Galaxy M20 tipped to carry 5,000mAh battery; launch expected in select markets initially

News

The smartphone was recently spotted on a benchmarking website.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 9:51 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m20-concept-allaboutsamsung

Image: All About Samsung

We have been hearing a lot about the upcoming entry-level Galaxy M series for the past couple of months – a new series which is expected to succeed the Galaxy J, Galaxy On and Galaxy C series phones from Samsung. Now a new leak has popped up on the web claiming that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M20 in select markets and the handset will include a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a report by All About Samsung (via GSMArena), Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M20 first and not the other rumored Galaxy M10. The device is said to carry 5,000mAh battery along with Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB of RAM and a standard Infinity display with a 6.0-inch screen size.

Samsung Galaxy M20 to feature dual-rear cameras, fingerprint scanner; leaked case reveals

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 to feature dual-rear cameras, fingerprint scanner; leaked case reveals

The alleged Samsung Galaxy M20 is said to hit UK, Germany, France, Poland and Scandinavia to start with, and we also expect the same to launch in India later since the production has reportedly commenced in Samsung’s Noida factory.

Recently, the alleged Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 were spotted on a benchmarking website. The Galaxy M lineup will feature LCD displays instead of AMOLED, and will carry support for dual-SIM connectivity.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look / Hands-on

As per the listing, the M20 will be coming with an Infinity display but with a notch (Infinity-U notch), which will be a first for Samsung. Also, the handset is said to carry 3GB RAM with two storage options of 32GB and 64GB. Other than that the smartphone has been tipped to include Exynos 7885 SoC from Samsung.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
thumb-img
News
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall
thumb-img
News
ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today

Most Popular

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review
PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers
Oppo A83, Oppo F9, and Oppo F9 Pro get price cuts

Deals

Oppo A83, Oppo F9, and Oppo F9 Pro get price cuts
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall

News

Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A83, Oppo F9 और Oppo F9 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
News
Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

News

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report
Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

News

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared