Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India with promise of improved charging speeds

The Samsung Galaxy M20 has started receiving a new software update. Reports claim that the update is being rolled out to users in India as well. This isn’t a huge update, and rather focuses on improving the user experience on the smartphone.

As per the update changelog, the Galaxy M20 update improves the charging performance. There are however no details on exactly how Samsung has improved the charging performance on the device. To remind you, the Galaxy M20 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It is worth noting that this fast charging support is the same as what you find on the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphones as well.

The update being rolled out is about 73MB in size, and it takes the software version to M205FDDU1ASD1, TizenHelp.com reports. Besides the charging performance, the update also improves the overall device performance and stability, and also fixes a few bugs. Users should be receiving a notification once the OTA update is ready for their device. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price, specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India back in January, priced at Rs 10,990 (32GB+3GB), and Rs 12,990 (64GB+4GB). It was initially available via flash sales on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store, but went on open sale last month.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

To recap on the specifications and features, the Galaxy M20 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based Experience 9.5. For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.