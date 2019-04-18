comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India with promise of improved charging speeds
News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India with promise of improved charging speeds

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphones in India have started receiving an Android update. This minor update promises to improve the overall charging performance on the Galaxy M20.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 12:22 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 4

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The Samsung Galaxy M20 has started receiving a new software update. Reports claim that the update is being rolled out to users in India as well. This isn’t a huge update, and rather focuses on improving the user experience on the smartphone.

As per the update changelog, the Galaxy M20 update improves the charging performance. There are however no details on exactly how Samsung has improved the charging performance on the device. To remind you, the Galaxy M20 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It is worth noting that this fast charging support is the same as what you find on the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphones as well.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

The update being rolled out is about 73MB in size, and it takes the software version to M205FDDU1ASD1, TizenHelp.com reports. Besides the charging performance, the update also improves the overall device performance and stability, and also fixes a few bugs. Users should be receiving a notification once the OTA update is ready for their device. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates manually.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price, specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India back in January, priced at Rs 10,990 (32GB+3GB), and Rs 12,990 (64GB+4GB). It was initially available via flash sales on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store, but went on open sale last month.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

To recap on the specifications and features, the Galaxy M20 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based Experience 9.5. For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup (13-megapixel+5-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 12:22 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Gaming
Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Unity free following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Asus OMG Days sale last day: A look at the offers

Deals

Asus OMG Days sale last day: A look at the offers

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

News

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

News

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day
Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

News

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

हिंदी समाचार

'2 दिन भी नहीं टिक पाया Samsung का डेढ़ लाख का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold'

JustDial की चूक से 10 करोड़ यूजर्स का पर्सनल डाटा खतरे में

Meizu ने किया कन्फर्म, Meizu 16s स्मार्टफोन 23 अप्रैल को चीन में होगा लॉन्च

Honor 20 Pro बैक में चार कैमरे और 32 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

स्मार्टफोन में इस नई अपडेट के बाद Kiss करते हुए खुद ही क्लिक होंगी फोटो

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day
Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

News

Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

News

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India
Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

News

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users