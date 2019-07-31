Just days after Galaxy A10s India launch rumors, now a new ‘S’ upgrade variant leak has taken over the internet. This time around, the rumor is for Galaxy M series. Samsung is reportedly set to bring Galaxy M20s with an even bigger battery capacity. According to a Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung Galaxy M20s is in the works with model number SM-M207. The alleged smartphone is claimed to pack a massive 5,830mAh battery, which is larger than 5,000mAh battery seen on current Galaxy M20 model.

It is believed that the 5,830mAh battery size is the rated capacity, which means the typical battery size on Samsung Galaxy M20s could be 6,000mAh. The report notes that the battery product code as EB-BM207ABY, but there are no other details available. While the Galaxy A10s is likely to make it to the Indian market soon, there is no word on the Galaxy M20s launch.

Samsung started off 2019 with the new Galaxy M series for India. The online-only budget Samsung Galaxy M20 was the first smartphone in the series to launch alongside Galaxy M10 in January. Later, the company added Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M40 in the lineup.

At present, the Samsung Galaxy M20 retails for Rs 9,990 starting price in India. Samsung recently slashed the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000 on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. The phone is now available on e-commerce platform for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Also, the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 11,990. The company had launched Galaxy M20 in two variants in India for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M20: specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

