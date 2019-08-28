Just yesterday, Samsung launched its Galaxy M10s smartphone in India. Now, the company is soon expected to launch the Galaxy M20s device. Last month, it was reported that a Samsung phone with SM-M207 model number will offer a 5,830mAh cell. Now, a new teaser has confirmed that an upcoming Galaxy M series device will pack a massive battery.

A few reports claim that the Galaxy M20s will feature a whopping 6,000mAh under the hood. The leaked poster shows 6,000 number along with the slogan “Get ready to #GoMonster.” Apart from the battery, other details of the are still under wraps. As the name suggests, the Galaxy M20s will be a successor to the M20 smartphone from the company. To recall, the original M20 was launched in India in January this year.

Just saw this image…Lagta hai kuch naya kamaal hone waala hai…#GoMonster? @SamsungIndia Kya chal raha hai? Phir se kuch bada leke aane wale ho kya? Aapka kya kehna hai dosto? pic.twitter.com/71WDnLwPJC — Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) August 26, 2019

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Price 10990 Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

