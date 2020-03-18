comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 all set to launch today in India | BGR India
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 all set to launch today; here is everything we know
Samsung Galaxy M21 all set to launch today; here is everything we know

According to the official listing, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a 6,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, and more. It also revealed a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Let's check out more details here.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 7:13 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M21

Smartphone giant Samsung is set to launch its latest Galaxy M series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M21 in India today. The company will reveal complete details about the smartphone at 12 noon as per the official landing page. However, we are not sure if the company will directly publish the smartphone listing or video stream a launch event. Samsung has not revealed any information about how it plans to unveil the smartphone as part of the launch. It is worth noting that the company has already shared important aspects of the devices. These include the design, battery, display information, and the primary rear camera. Regardless, let’s have a closer look at the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch, specifications, and details

As noted above, the company has already highlighted the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. These details are available on the dedicated landing page for the smartphone on the Samsung India website and Amazon India. According to the listing, the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, and more. The additional information reveals a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. We are not sure about the complete specification list of the upcoming smartphone. However, a number of leaks in the past have tried their best to fill the gaps in the specifications list.

Taking a look at a past report, it is likely that Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a 6.4-inch display. The report also outlined the presence of Exynos 9611 SoC along with an Octa-core CPU. Samsung will likely launch the smartphone in two RAM and storage combinations. The first one will feature 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and the second one will sport 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch now set for March 18 at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch now set for March 18 at 12PM: Everything you need to know

The smartphone will be the successor to the popular Samsung Galaxy M20 that launched last year in the market. This launch event comes just days after the company pushed back the original launch date of the smartphone. Previously, the company was planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy M21 on March 15, 2020.

