Samsung Galaxy M21 details leaks ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy M21 details leak alongside colors of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31

Samsung is expected to launch the next generation Galaxy M-series smartphones this month. The devices will also be available via offline stores.

  • Updated: January 2, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 2

Samsung is set to introduce the next generation of Galaxy M-series smartphones. For the first time, the new range of Galaxy M-series will also be sold via offline retail stores. The rumors indicate that the company plans to launch the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 in the coming months. These devices will arrive as the successors to Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 respectively. Ahead of their official launch, key details of Galaxy M21 have leaked revealing that it will have model number SM-M215F.

According to Sammobile, Samsung will offer the Galaxy M21 with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. This will be a clear upgrade over Galaxy M20, which came with 32GB and 64GB internal storage. The next iteration of Galaxy M-series is also tipped to run Samsung’s One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It will be powered either by Samsung Exynos 9610 or 9611 chipset. There will also be triple rear camera setup but exact configuration is not known just yet.

The report also reveals all the color options that will be available on the Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and M31 when they become official. All the three devices will be offered in black and blue color options. There will also be a third color, which will be different for all three devices. The Galaxy M11 will get violet while Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 will be sold in green and red colors respectively. There is a possibility that Xiaomi will add more color options to these devices after the launch.

The official launch date for these three devices is not known just yet. However, they could be made official this month. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 in January last year. So, there is a possibility that we will see their successors arrive sometime this month. With the new range of Galaxy M-series, the Korean company will challenge Xiaomi and Realme in markets like India.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 12:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 2, 2020 12:40 PM IST

