Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

A fresh report claims that the upcoming Galaxy M series phone will offer specifications similar to that of the Galaxy M30s.

  • Updated: March 4, 2020 11:50 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s (4)

(Representational image)

Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The company is now expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M21 in the country. The handset has already received its Bluetooth certification, and it recently made an appearance on Geekbench too. Now, a fresh report claims that the upcoming Galaxy M series phone will offer specifications similar to that of the Galaxy M30s.

This means that the Samsung Galaxy M21 could launch with a 6,000mAh battery as well as a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC. Previous leaks and rumors also suggested that the Galaxy M21 will offer Exynos 9611 chipset. It is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box with One UI 2.0 on top.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

91Mobiles reported that the information comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M21 is unknown. The Geekbench listing has already revealed the possible single-core and multi-core benchmark scores. The Samsung Galaxy M21 reportedly scored 348 in the single-core test and 1,265 in the multi-core test. The Octa-core SoC will likely power the smartphone.

However, the 1.74GHz base clock speed does indicate that the smartphone will not be powerful. The smartphone is likely to come with two storage options, including 64GB and 128GB. Samsung is also expected to launch three color variants of the device including Blue, Black, and Green. It will come with model number SM-M21F.

The new device will come more than a year after the launch of its predecessor. The cited source also revealed that the brand is working on two new Galaxy M -series phones. These could be the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s. Both the phones might be entry-level devices from Samsung, similar to the Galaxy A01.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 11:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2020 11:50 AM IST

