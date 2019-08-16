comscore Samsung Galaxy M21, M31, M41 key specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M41 key specifications leaked

New leak hints at Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M41 key specifications. All you need to know.

  Published: August 16, 2019 4:32 PM IST
The Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40 have been the popular smartphones launched by Samsung recently. These smartphones are sold online, come with aggressive pricing and competitive specifications. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch their successors with upgraded hardware. Details of the Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy M41 have surfaced online. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M21 leaked specifications

The Galaxy M21 will be a successor to the Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M20 comes with an Exynos 7904 SoC, and dual cameras at the back – 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel. The Galaxy M21 leak hints at an Exynos 9609 SoC, and dual cameras – 24-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. The leak also hints at 4GB RAM on the base model of the Galaxy M21.

Samsung Galaxy M31 leaked specifications

The Galaxy M30 comes with triple rear cameras, Exynos 7904 SoC, and more. Now, according to a leak, the Galaxy M31 will get an upgraded Snapdragon 665 SoC and 6GB of RAM. The chipset is also expected to power the Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro in India. The triple cameras will also see a big upgrade. You will get a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M41 leaked specifications

The Galaxy M40 is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and features triple rear cameras. Now, the Galaxy M41 will reportedly come with an Exynos 9630 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. In the photography department, you will get a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy M20 Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 10990 14990 19990
Chipset Exynos 7904 octa-core Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 3,500mAh

  Published Date: August 16, 2019 4:32 PM IST

