Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on first sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M21, the new big-battery smartphone, will go on sale today. The Korean smartphone maker introduced the device last week. It is part of a lineup of smartphones from Samsung that offer a huge battery. The smartphone aims to replicate the success seen with models like the Galaxy M30s. It joins the recently launched Galaxy M31 to offer a beefy battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India, Specifications

The Galaxy M21 will go on sale at 12:00PM IST today. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung’s own website. It is priced at Rs 13,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will be available with Rs 500 off as introductory offer till March 31. The Galaxy M21 is not much different from the Galaxy M31 but the latter has better specs and higher price. The USP of the Galaxy M21 is the 6,000mAh battery, which was the best-selling feature of the Galaxy M30s.

It sports a 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a waterdrop notch at the front. Powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, it offers 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also support for expandable storage up to 512GB via dedicated memory card slot. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in midnight blue and raven black color options.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As mentioned before, there is a huge 6,000mAh battery and can be charged using a 15W fast charger. It competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has better specifications and starts at Rs 12,999 as well.