Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch now set for March 18 at 12PM: Everything you need to know

Samsung will launch its entry-level M series smartphone on March 18, 2020 instead of the original March 16 date.

  Published: March 15, 2020 2:03 PM IST
South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is soon going to launch its next Galaxy M smartphone, the Galaxy M21. The company originally planned to launch the phone on March 16, 2020. However, the launch date has now been shifted by two days to March 18, 2020.

According to past reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back. Samsung revealed that the rear camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, the smartphone will also feature a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is likely to be the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy M20. The Galaxy M21 is likely to compete in the budget segment.

Specifications and more

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Other features of the smartphone included a 6,000mAh battery along with Exynos 9611 SoC with an Octa-core CPU. As per a report from IANS, the smartphone may launch with two different RAM and storage combinations. The base model will sport a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the second model will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per the report, Galaxy M21 is likely to help Samsung gain market share in the budget to mid-range smartphone segment.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M21 online as well as offline through select retail stores across the country. As previously noted the Galaxy M series aimed at young customers. The Galaxy M21 is the second Galaxy M smartphone to launch in India after February 25, 2020. Taking look back, the company priced the Samsung Galaxy M31 at just Rs 15,999. This pricing gives us some idea about the price of the Galaxy M21.

Samsung has, in fact, actually started doing well in the online space for the past couple of quarters. Its Galaxy M series, in particular the Galaxy M30s device, performed well in the online segment. This helped Samsung revive its online share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  Published Date: March 15, 2020 2:03 PM IST

