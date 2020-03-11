comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 design, key features revealed on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M21 key features, design revealed on Amazon India website

The Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a design similar to that of the Galaxy M31, which was launched last month in India. Read on to know more about the key features of the upcoming Samsung phone.

  Published: March 11, 2020 10:48 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung will launch its latest Galaxy M21 smartphone on March 16. Ahead of the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has been spotted on Amazon India website, revealing the design and key features of the device. The handset will feature a design similar to that of the Galaxy M31, which was launched last month in India. As you can see, there will be three cameras at the back of the phone.

The triple rear camera setup will be accompanied by an LED flash. The Amazon India has revealed that the upcoming Samsung phone will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the camera sensor details are currently under wraps. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back for security purposes. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will likely offer support for the face unlock feature too.

On the front, there is no punch-hole cutout, and it will still launch with the waterdrop-style notched display design. The front notch will house a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. Amazon India’s website has also revealed the Samsung Galaxy M31 will offer a Super AMOLED display, similar to other budget and mid-range Samsung phones. The company is promoting the Galaxy M21 with the “Watta Monster” tagline.

Previous reports hint that the base model will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second model will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per the report, Galaxy M21 is likely to help Samsung market share in the budget to mid-range smartphone segment. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India website.

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M21 online as well as offline through select retail stores across the country. As previously noted the Galaxy M series aimed at young customers. The Galaxy M21 is the second Galaxy M smartphone to launch in India after February 25, 2020. Taking look back, the company priced the Samsung Galaxy M31 at just Rs 15,999. This pricing gives us some idea about the price of the Galaxy M21.

  Published Date: March 11, 2020 10:48 AM IST

