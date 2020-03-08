comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48-megapixel triple camera set to launch on March 16
News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 48-megapixel triple camera set to launch on March 16

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Other features will likely include a 6,000mAh battery along with Exynos 9611 SoC with an Octa-core CPU.

  • Published: March 8, 2020 3:59 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 4

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next Galaxy M smartphone, the Galaxy M21. The company is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy M21 on March 16. As per past reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back. Samsung revealed that the rear camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. In addition, the smartphone will also feature a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is likely to be the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy M20. Taking a look at the Galaxy M20, the M20 is likely to compete in the budget segment.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications and more

Taking a step further, the smartphone also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Other features of the smartphone included a 6,000mAh battery along with Exynos 9611 SoC with an Octa-core CPU. As per a report from IANS, the smartphone may launch with two different RAM and storage combinations. The base model will sport a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the second model will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per the report, Galaxy M21 is likely to help Samsung market share in the budget to mid-range smartphone segment.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy M21 online as well as offline through select retail stores across the country. As previously noted the Galaxy M series aimed at young customers. The Galaxy M21 is the second Galaxy M smartphone to launch in India after February 25, 2020. Taking look back, the company priced the Samsung Galaxy M31 at just Rs 15,999. This pricing gives us some idea about the price of the Galaxy M21.

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

Samsung has, in fact, actually started doing well in the online space for the past couple of quarters. Its Galaxy M series, in particular the Galaxy M30s device, performed well in the online segment. This helped Samsung revive its online share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2020 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
News
Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

News

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

Realme 6 Pro Review

Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
Best Non-Chinese smartphones under 20000

Top Products

Best Non-Chinese smartphones under 20000
TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge

News

TCL showcases triple folding smartphone with DragonHinge
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-orders start shipping in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets March 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon India पर Realme के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं के लिये न्यूनतम मूल्य तय किये जाने की जरूरत: सीओएआई

Holi 2020 Gifts: होली पर गिफ्ट करें 15 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में ये स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 16 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाएगा महामुकाबला, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
News
Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

News

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised