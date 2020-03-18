comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications
Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is also available for Rs 12,999 in India.

  • Updated: March 18, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M21

The Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone has been launched in India. The key highlights of the handset are a 6,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a Super AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, and it will go on sale on March 23. Interested buyers will be able to buy the latest Samsung phone via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India, specifications, features

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is also available for Rs 12,999 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Now, let’s take a look at the specifications, features, and design of the Samsung Galaxy M21. It features a waterdrop-style notched display design. At the back of the phone, there is a triple camera setup, placed in a square-shaped module. The company will be selling the device in two colors, including black and blue.

The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which operates at full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The newly launched Galaxy M21 smartphone from Samsung packs a 6,000mAh battery. As far as the cameras concerned, one will find three cameras at the back panel. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed in a notch.

Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

Samsung reportedly working on 150-megapixel camera sensor, could debut in Q4 2020

It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 9611 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the software front, the device ships with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It also offers support for 15W fast charging tech. As per the report, Galaxy M21 is likely to help Samsung market share in the budget to mid-range smartphone segment.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 2:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2020 2:23 PM IST

