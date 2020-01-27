Samsung Galaxy M21 with Exynos 9611 coming soon

Samsung seems to be working on a number of new devices for its budget and mid-range segment. It is set to launch a refreshed version of its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series devices in the coming months. Though Samsung has not revealed anything about the devices, a number of leaks have surfaced online. These leaks range from renders of upcoming devices to specifications and possible launch timeline of the devices. A new report has surfaced online sharing some details about the Samsung Galaxy M21. These details include the possible specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications, and more

According to a report from GSMArena, the successor of the Galaxy M20, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to launch soon. The new device will come more than a year after the launch of its predecessor. It clarified that the device likely appeared on Geekbench revealing some important specifications of the smartphone. Taking a closer look, the report indicates that Galaxy M21 will come with model number SM-M21F. The listing also noted that the smartphone will run on Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC with 4GB RAM. Moving to the software side of things, the device will feature Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.

In addition, the listing also revealed the possible single-core and multi-core benchmark scores in the listing. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy M21 scores 348 in the single-core test and 1,265 in the multi-core test. The Octa-core SoC will likely power the smartphone. However, the 1.74GHz base clock speed does indicate that the smartphone will not be powerful.

The smartphone is likely to feature a dual or triple camera setup with two storage options including 64GB and 128GB. Samsung is also expected to launch three color variants of the device including Blue, Black, and Green. Given the listing, Samsung can launch the device in the coming weeks, if not days.