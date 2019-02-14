comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

News

Rumors have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.38-inch Infinity-V AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20 2

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung’s online focused Galaxy M lineup so far has two smartphones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. But now we can expect the third one as well, dubbed Galaxy M30. The rumors around M30 have been doing the rounds for a while, and now the smartphone has got listed on US certification website FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

According to the FCC documents obtained by MSP, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30 (SM-305F) could come with a Super AMOLED screen since the display settings show an ‘Always On Display’ option in supplied screenshot provided by the company. Other than that, the smartphone is tipped to offer a fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

While there is no word on an official launch date, alleged specifications and features of the Galaxy M30 surfaced online. Rumors say the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.38-inch Infinity-V AMOLED display with FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) resolution, and protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Image: Mysmartprice

In terms of internals, the handset could feature up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it could boast a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-sensor, and a third 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. Up front, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Under the hood, the Galaxy M30 is likely to include similar Exynos 7904 chipset seen on the Galaxy M20. The Samsung Galaxy M30 could also flaunt a gradient design, with a gradient blue and black colors. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M30 could include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There will also be a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
thumb-img
Gaming
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Editor's Pick

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM IST today: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale at 12PM IST today: All you need to know

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked
ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia

News

ZTE Axon 10 Pro certified in Russia
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

JioPhone 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Act Fibernet के इन प्लान के साथ मिल रही है फ्री अमेजन Fire TV Stick

MWC 2019 में शाओमी पेश करेगी Mi MIX का 5G स्मार्टफोन!

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
News
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme
Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

News

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges
Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April

News

Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked