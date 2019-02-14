Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Samsung’s online focused Galaxy M lineup so far has two smartphones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. But now we can expect the third one as well, dubbed Galaxy M30. The rumors around M30 have been doing the rounds for a while, and now the smartphone has got listed on US certification website FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

According to the FCC documents obtained by MSP, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30 (SM-305F) could come with a Super AMOLED screen since the display settings show an ‘Always On Display’ option in supplied screenshot provided by the company. Other than that, the smartphone is tipped to offer a fingerprint reader.

While there is no word on an official launch date, alleged specifications and features of the Galaxy M30 surfaced online. Rumors say the Samsung Galaxy M30 will feature a 6.38-inch Infinity-V AMOLED display with FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) resolution, and protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

In terms of internals, the handset could feature up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it could boast a triple-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 secondary wide-sensor, and a third 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. Up front, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M30 is likely to include similar Exynos 7904 chipset seen on the Galaxy M20. The Samsung Galaxy M30 could also flaunt a gradient design, with a gradient blue and black colors. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M30 could include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. There will also be a 5,000mAh battery with quick charge support.