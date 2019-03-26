comscore
  Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 is a mid-range smartphone with triple rear camera setup and Exynos chipset.

  Published: March 26, 2019 8:45 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30, the third smartphone in the Galaxy M lineup, will go on sale today at 12:00PM IST. The mid-range smartphone with triple rear camera setup will be available online at a starting price of Rs 14,990 via Amazon India. During today’s sale, the Galaxy M30 customers will be able to avail 5 percent instant cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI offers. Other offers include savings worth Rs 3,110 from Reliance Jio as double data offer. There is also no cost EMI option for up to 6 months and total damage protection priced at Rs 1,199.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Sale: Price and Features

The Galaxy M30 was launched in India following strong demand for the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in the market. The device is part of Samsung’s revamped Galaxy M lineup that replaces the existing Galaxy J-series and competes with devices from Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Realme. Samsung is offering the Galaxy M30 in two storage variants: the base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and it is priced at Rs 14,990. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 17,990.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display supporting Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display on the device is called as Infinity U display, which adopts a waterdrop notch and is similar in design to other Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones. Powering the device is Samsung‘s own Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

For imaging, the Galaxy M30 comes equipped with triple rear camera setup with a main 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.9 aperture, secondary 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a third 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter that supports HDR and 1080p video recording. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be available in blue and black colors.

  Published Date: March 26, 2019 8:45 AM IST

