Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features

Amazon is offering instant 5 percent discount on Galaxy M30 purchase using ICICI bank cards.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 9:06 AM IST
Samsung’s latest mid-range Galaxy M30 smartphone will be up for the flash sale today at 12:00PM. This will be the third time that the phone will go on sale in India. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung‘s online store. Samsung’s online M series also has Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India, and both devices are now up for open sale.

If you are looking to purchase the triple-camera Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphone in India, then you might want to head over to Amazon India and Samsung’s online shop at 12:00PM today. The Samsung Galaxy M30, which offers a massive 5,000mAh battery, is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. The smartphone comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

On Amazon India, consumers will be able to get instant 5 percent discount on Galaxy M30 purchase using ICICI bank cards. Also, there is no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs. 1,119, and Jio double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs. 3,110.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. In terms of processor, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the photography front, Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Galaxy M30 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has the Widevine L1 certificate for the phone, which means you can stream HD content on it.

