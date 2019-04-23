Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, Amazon India offers detailed

Samsung launched its new Galaxy M lineup earlier this year in January, and so far we have seen three smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 – in India. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is latest addition in the online-only Galaxy M series from the South Korean company. While the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 can be purchased via open sale, the Galaxy M30 is still available through flash sales. Today, you can purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy M30 today at 12:00PM on Amazon India and Samsung‘s online e-store.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is company’s mid-range smartphone with Infinity-U (waterdrop notch) display, triple-camera setup, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. It comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Amazon India offers

On Amazon India, Samsung is still offering no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs 1,119, and ‘Jio Galaxy Club’ double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs 3,110. Additionally, for today’s Galaxy M30 sale on Amazon, consumers can avail 5 percent cashback using SBI Bank Credit card EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. In terms of processor, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

On the photography front, Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Galaxy M30 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has the Widevine L1 certificate for the phone, which means you can stream HD content on it.