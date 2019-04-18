comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

The latest mid-range Samsung Galaxy M30 offers triple-camera setup at the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It can be purchased on Amazon India and Samsung's website.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 10:08 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (1)

Samsung is bringing its M series triple-camera smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M30, on sale again. The online-only Galaxy M30 will be up for the flash sale today at 12:00PM on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. Samsung launched this new Galaxy M lineup earlier this year in January, and so far we have seen three smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 – in India. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is still available through flash sales, while the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 can be purchased via open sale on Samsung’s own website and Amazon India.

The latest mid-range Samsung Galaxy M30 offers triple-camera setup at the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. The smartphone comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month

On Amazon India, consumers will be able to get instant 5 percent discount on Galaxy M30 purchase using Axis Bank Debit and Credit card EMI option. Also, there is no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs. 1,119, and ‘Jio Galaxy Club’ double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs 3,110.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. In terms of processor, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the photography front, Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The Galaxy M30 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has the Widevine L1 certificate for the phone, which means you can stream HD content on it.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

PUBG update 28 is now live on PC Test server; introduces Weapon Mastery and even more loot for Erangel

Gaming

PUBG update 28 is now live on PC Test server; introduces Weapon Mastery and even more loot for Erangel

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras

News

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras

Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s launched
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India next month
Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 launched in India
Oppo Fantastic Days sale: A look at top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days sale: A look at top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 Pro बैक में चार कैमरे और 32 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

स्मार्टफोन में इस नई अपडेट के बाद Kiss करते हुए खुद ही क्लिक होंगी फोटो

Asus OMG Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन: लॉन्च प्राइस से काफी कम कीमत में मिल रहे हैं कई स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

लॉन्च से पहले फ्लिकार्ट पर लाइव हुआ Infinix Smart 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन का लैंडिंग पेज, ये होंगी खूबियां

News

Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India
News
Oppo A5s reportedly launched in India
Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

News

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users
Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

News

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and here's how you can buy