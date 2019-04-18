Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications and features

Samsung is bringing its M series triple-camera smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M30, on sale again. The online-only Galaxy M30 will be up for the flash sale today at 12:00PM on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. Samsung launched this new Galaxy M lineup earlier this year in January, and so far we have seen three smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 – in India. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is still available through flash sales, while the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 can be purchased via open sale on Samsung’s own website and Amazon India.

The latest mid-range Samsung Galaxy M30 offers triple-camera setup at the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. The smartphone comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

On Amazon India, consumers will be able to get instant 5 percent discount on Galaxy M30 purchase using Axis Bank Debit and Credit card EMI option. Also, there is no-cost EMI options, total damage protection at Rs. 1,119, and ‘Jio Galaxy Club’ double data offer that enables savings of up to Rs 3,110.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. In terms of processor, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the photography front, Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The Galaxy M30 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has the Widevine L1 certificate for the phone, which means you can stream HD content on it.