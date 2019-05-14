comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale kicks off at 12PM today: Price, features, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale kicks off at 12PM today: Price, features, specifications

News

The Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 were launched in India by Samsung earlier this year. Both smartphones are going on sale today in India via Amazon India and Samsung's online store.

  • Published: May 14, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (1)

South Korean smartphone makers Samsung launched its Galaxy M series smartphones, Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20, earlier this year. Both the smartphones are going on sale today in India via Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. The smartphones have been designed and priced with millennials in mind.

Samsung is offering these smartphones with its very own Exynos processors which helps reduce the cost, and both feature massive 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant, and Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant, and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30 features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, Infinity-U display and the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. For cameras, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

The Galaxy M30 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology along with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5. Other connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio socket are already present on the device.

Samsung Galaxy M20 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. For specs it comes with an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The front camera of the device is a 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
News
Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

News

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

Airtel revamps postpaid plans to start at Rs 499

News

Airtel revamps postpaid plans to start at Rs 499

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps

India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to go on sale today
Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaks

News

Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaks
Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

News

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने लॉन्च किया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Y9 Prime (2019), जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro का लॉन्च इवेंट भारत में 8:15pm पर होगा शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव इवेंट

Xiaomi ने 2 महीनों में Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro के 20 लाख स्मार्टफोन बेचें

Amazon Honor Days Sale के दौरान स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Sennheiser Memory Mic review: Vlog के लिए बेहतरीन वायरलैस मैमोरी माइक

News

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
News
Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report

News

India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

News

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today