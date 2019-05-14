Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale kicks off at 12PM today: Price, features, specifications

South Korean smartphone makers Samsung launched its Galaxy M series smartphones, Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20, earlier this year. Both the smartphones are going on sale today in India via Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. The smartphones have been designed and priced with millennials in mind.

Samsung is offering these smartphones with its very own Exynos processors which helps reduce the cost, and both feature massive 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant, and Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant, and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30 features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, Infinity-U display and the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. For cameras, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. Samsung has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies.

The Galaxy M30 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology along with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience v9.5. Other connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio socket are already present on the device.

Samsung Galaxy M20 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. For specs it comes with an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The front camera of the device is a 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.