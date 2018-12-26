comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

News

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy M30 will be powered by Samsung's home-brewed Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 4:38 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18

While Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January 2019. One of the M series smartphones has now allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The three devices that will initially be the part of the Galaxy M family include the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. The last smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, throwing more light on some of the significant specifications of the Galaxy M30.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, backed by 4GB of RAM. This is the same chipset powering the Galaxy A8 (2018). Previous reports suggested that handset will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Sadly, it will ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, and not with the latest Android OS. It carries the SM-M305F model number, as per the listing.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look

Additionally, reports claim that the Galaxy M20 too packs the same Exynos 7885 chipset, clubbed with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Both the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 could offer LCD panels, while the Galaxy M50 could feature an AMOLED display.

Reports highlight that Samsung could stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M20, which will be the company’s first device to house such a high battery capacity. As of now, the pricing details of the Galaxy M-series are scarce. Furthermore, Samsung is yet to confirm any of these developments, and users are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed
Honor V20 launched in China

News

Honor V20 launched in China
BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

Features

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018
Samsung India to launch 3 Galaxy 'M' smartphones next month

News

Samsung India to launch 3 Galaxy 'M' smartphones next month
Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap

News

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap

हिंदी समाचार

48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Honor V20 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

स्टूडेंट ने गुस्से में महिला प्रोफेसर का नंबर डेटिंग साइट पर डाला, हिरासत में छात्र

3,000 रुपए में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo का Thinkplus Pods One वायरलैस एयरफोन

सैमसंग अगले महीने 3 गैलेक्सी 'M' स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

अमेजन पर 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' हुई शुरू, कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट

News

Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
News
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199
Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones

News

Oppo announces Breeno, a proprietary voice assistant for its smartphones
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 issues fixed with MIUI 10 Global Beta update
Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed
Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow

News

Nokia X5 Android 9 Pie stable update rolling out in China; Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to follow