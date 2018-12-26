Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

While Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three smartphones in January 2019. One of the M series smartphones has now allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The three devices that will initially be the part of the Galaxy M family include the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. The last smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, throwing more light on some of the significant specifications of the Galaxy M30.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device will be powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7885 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, backed by 4GB of RAM. This is the same chipset powering the Galaxy A8 (2018). Previous reports suggested that handset will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Sadly, it will ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, and not with the latest Android OS. It carries the SM-M305F model number, as per the listing.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look

Additionally, reports claim that the Galaxy M20 too packs the same Exynos 7885 chipset, clubbed with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Both the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 could offer LCD panels, while the Galaxy M50 could feature an AMOLED display.

Reports highlight that Samsung could stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M20, which will be the company’s first device to house such a high battery capacity. As of now, the pricing details of the Galaxy M-series are scarce. Furthermore, Samsung is yet to confirm any of these developments, and users are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.