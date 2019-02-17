Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Samsung India has just announced that it is planning to launch the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy M30 on February 27, 2019. This comes after reports speculating that the company was planning to launch the device sometime this month. This date also marks a war-cry for Samsung as it is just a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch in India. Samsung revealed the launch date days after Xiaomi revealed its launch date. This means that Samsung is serious about taking the fight to Xiaomi with its Galaxy M lineup. According to previous reports, the company is also planning to invest heavily in its Galaxy A series in India.

The company revealed the launch date of Galaxy M30 on its official Twitter account. As previously reported, Galaxy M30 will come with Super AMOLED display instead of the LCD panel users in the M10 and M20. The company is also planning to add a triple camera setup on the back of the device. Other design specifications including the fingerprint scanner on the back and the water-drop styled notch on the display are likely to be similar to what we have seen in the M10 and M20. The launch comes just about one and a half month after the company launched its first two devices in the market.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Talking about other specifications of the device, Samsung is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery in the device while it runs on Exynos 7904 processor. In terms of storage and RAM, as previously reported, the company is likely to launch two variants of the device, the first one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the second will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Previous reports also indicated that the company is likely to price the device starting at Rs 14,999. This is likely to prove highly competitive given that its competition provides similar specifications at the given price tag. A report by Times of India stated that Samsung is taking the rules set by Xiaomi and other device makers and planning to follow them by launching one new smartphone every month. This likely means that similar to Xiaomi and Realme, the company is planning to flood the market with smartphones at a competitive price.