Last month, Samsung launched its budget Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones, and now, the company is all set to take the wraps off its latest Galaxy M30 in India. The smartphone falls under the new Galaxy M Series, which the company is pitching against Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup in India. The company will unveil the smartphone at 6:00PM today. Those planning to purchase the handset can head to the company’s online website or Amazon India’s site, where the ‘Notify Me’ pages are already live.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has already revealed that the Galaxy M30 will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W fast charger. It features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and also offers three cameras at the back with an ultra-wide angle lens. The South Korean giant revealed the information via Twitter. Rest of the specifications are still under wraps. But, the dedicated Amazon page clearly shows what could be the design of the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30 expected price

Similar to the Galaxy M10 and the Galaxy M20, Samsung will be also launching the Galaxy M30 first in India, then other countries. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, while the Galaxy M20 carries a price label of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The latest Galaxy M30, on the other hand, is expected to come with a starting price tag of Rs 14,990, as per a few reports.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30 expected specifications, features

As for the expected specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M30 is said to come with a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. Under the hood is expected to be Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 chipset that also powers the Galaxy M20. The chipset could be backed by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant.

On the imaging front, the handset is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front shooter along with an f/2.0 aperture. The device is expected to come in black and blue color options.