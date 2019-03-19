Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Samsung has just revealed the schedule for the next sale of its latest Galaxy M30. The next sale for the device is scheduled for March 22 on Amazon India and Samsung online store. The new sale date came right after the flash sale scheduled to take place today concluded on e-commerce channels. The March 22 flash sale is set to kick off at 12:00PM giving interested buyers a chance to purchase the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

Samsung has priced the device starting at Rs 14,990 for the base model while the top of the line variant is priced at Rs 17,990. The base variant of the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the other variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will be available in two colors including Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The device comes with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-styled notch. Samsung has added Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU in the device along with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 512GB in capacity. On the software end, the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5 UI.

In the camera department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping and a third camera sensor with 5-megapixel resolution and ultra-wide lens. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies with auto-focus. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M30 also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device with support for Face Unlock.