comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop-styled notch.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 4:00 PM IST
samsung galaxy m30 launch post

Samsung has just revealed the schedule for the next sale of its latest Galaxy M30. The next sale for the device is scheduled for March 22 on Amazon India and Samsung online store. The new sale date came right after the flash sale scheduled to take place today concluded on e-commerce channels. The March 22 flash sale is set to kick off at 12:00PM giving interested buyers a chance to purchase the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India

Samsung has priced the device starting at Rs 14,990 for the base model while the top of the line variant is priced at Rs 17,990. The base variant of the device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the other variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will be available in two colors including Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The device comes with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-styled notch. Samsung has added Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU in the device along with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The device also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 512GB in capacity. On the software end, the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5 UI.

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched: Price, specifications

In the camera department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping and a third camera sensor with 5-megapixel resolution and ultra-wide lens. Samsung has added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies with auto-focus. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M30 also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device with support for Face Unlock.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 4:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals
Deals
Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

News

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

Flipkart Honor Days sale top deals

Deals

Flipkart Honor Days sale top deals

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 with Infinity-V display launched
Realme 3 next sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

News

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इनफिनिटी डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A20, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इस दिन होगी Realme 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Vodafone यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, अनलिमिटेड प्लान पर मिल रहा है 100% कैशबैक

BSNL ने अपने 777 रुपये और 1,277 रुपये के FTTH प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Xiaomi ने 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

News

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year
Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked
Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max

News

Apple iPad 2019 with A12 Bionic sporting 3GB RAM is clocked at same speed as iPhone XS, XS Max
Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay arrives in India alongside the Redmi Go